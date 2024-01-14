Historic performance from Rashee Rice casts Chiefs rookie as undisputed WR1
Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has been a revelation for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. His historic playoff performance against the Miami Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend has solidified his status as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.
By Lior Lampert
This season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense have been plagued by drops and miscues. The 2023 campaign has been uncharacteristic for an offensive unit led by the duo of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
However, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has been a beacon of light for the Chiefs receiving corps. His historic performance yesterday solidified his status as the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wideout.
Rice converted 12 targets into eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown, playing a massive role in the Chiefs victory over the Miami Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend. Per the NFL on CBS, Rice’s 130-yard performance set a franchise record for most yards in a playoff game by a rookie.
Rashee Rice makes Kansas City Chiefs franchise history
Kansas City selected Rice with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has proven to be a massive steal for a team that has desperately needed a co-star to operate alongside All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce since the departure of Tyreek Hill. Rice caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie this season.
Early in the season, Rice was operating as a part-time player behind the likes of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Richie James. However, as each of those players made crucial drops throughout the season (Chiefs led the NFL in dropped passes this season), Mahomes and Reid began to lean on Rice.
Now, he has become the undisputed top dog in the Chiefs receiving room. His performance against the Phins officially stamps his place atop the depth chart. As Kansas City awaits their next opponent in the AFC Divisional Round, one thing is certain: Rice will continue being a focal point of the offensive game plan.