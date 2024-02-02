Ravens TE Mark Andrews heroically helped save woman's life during airplane emergency
Once again Mark Andrews came in clutch, this time it wasn't hauling in a crucial catch on the football field.
By Jack Posey
Once again Mark Andrews came up big, this time not for a crucial third down to move the chains or as a safety blanket for Lamar Jackson. On his way home after the AFC Championship, along with other medical professionals on board, he helped to save a life.
A couple of days after a disappointing AFC Championship loss, Mark Andrews decided to head home to Arizona, presumably to his hometown of Scottsdale. Mid-flight a woman suffered a medical situation. Doctors didn’t know what to do. That's when someone else intervened.
Andrews jumped into action from his aisle seat. A known type I diabetic who is very vocal and a strong advocate for diabetes and blood sugar management, Andrews said, “Could it be her blood pressure? I have a diabetic testing kit.” He walked the medical professionals through how to use his kit on the woman. Andrews was able to help stabilize the woman.
Upon landing, Phoenix paramedics met the plane at the gate. Andrews de-boarded the plane as usual. He wasn’t looking for acknowledgment for the medical miracle he had a role in.
After only posting two catches for 15 yards, he will return to Arizona for rest and to continue to recover from his ankle injury suffered in Week 11. Sitting there, watching the Super Bowl, he will have the taste of blood in his mouth knowing his team was so close. He knows that the last time his team beat the 49ers, on Christmas Day, he was not there — more fuel to the fire for Mark Andrews.
A medical emergency and another clutch appearance from Mark Andrews. A great player but an even better person.