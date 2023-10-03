Rays-Rangers Wild Card: 3 things I'm watching live at the Trop
With the Wild Card beginning today and matching two AL powerhouses, here are 3 things I'm watching at Tropicana Field.
By Kevin Henry
Rays-Rangers Wild Card question: Can Texas shake off the past?
Yes, you have to wonder if, deep down, the Rangers will be able to get past the "why are we here?" feelings that likely crept in on the flight from Seattle to Tampa before this series began. After all, Texas controlled its own fate last weekend in the Pacific Northwest but lost three of four to the Mariners to let the division title slip through their grasp.
With that opportunity missed, the Rangers got on a cross-country flight to battle for their postseason lives against the team with the second-best record in the AL (and best home record as well, with the Rays going 53-28 here in central Florida).
It's not the best scenario for the Rangers, but they have little time to feel sorry for themselves, and getting behind early isn't going to bode well. For Texas, coming out strong and grabbing a lead in the opening innings of Game 1 is paramount. The Rangers have been punched in the mouth for the last few games. In St. Pete, they have to fight back ... and do it quickly if they're going to shake off the "what if" thoughts.