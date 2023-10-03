Rays-Rangers Wild Card: 3 things I'm watching live at the Trop
With the Wild Card beginning today and matching two AL powerhouses, here are 3 things I'm watching at Tropicana Field.
By Kevin Henry
Rays-Rangers Wild Card question: Can Corey Seager recapture his postseason magic?
Don't forget that this is the first postseason appearance for the Rangers since 2016, so while there may be plenty of faces facing the bright lights of October for the first time, not among them is Seager, who earned NLCS and World Series MVP as a member of the Dodgers when Los Angeles captured the Fall Classic in 2020.
In that NLCS, Seager slashed .310/.333/.897 with five homers in 30 plate appearances while logging a .400/.556/.700 slash line in 27 plate appearances in the World Series win over these same Rays.
Seager could set the tone for the Rangers, both on offense and defense. Against the Rays, the Rangers will have to play error-free baseball, and the 29-year-old four-time All-Star is certainly the right person to have manning your infield if that's your goal. At the plate, Seager has put together MVP-type numbers this season (and will likely finish high in the balloting behind Shohei Ohtani). His 42 doubles lead the AL while he finished second in the league in batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.623), and OPS (1.013).
There's a reason why the Rangers inked Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal before the 2022 season ... and it's for the moments like we will all see on Tuesday afternoon (3:08 ET, with ABC covering the game) when the postseason officially gets underway.