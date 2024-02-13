Real Betis vs. Dinamo Zagreb live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa Conference League online
Real Betis host Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa Conference League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Johnny Cardoso has performed well since joining Real Betis from Internacional in January. The USMNT midfielder has made one assist in four LaLiga games for the club.
He set up Willian Jose's opener in a 2-0 win over Cadiz last Friday. New signing from West Ham United Pablo Fornals got their other. Fornals has been reunited with his former West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini at the club.
Betis have a notable squad that includes former Premier League players including Hector Bellerin, Claudio Bravo, Ayoze Perez and Marc Roca.
They also have former Real Madrid star Isco on their roster. He has scored seven times and made five assists in 29 games in all competitions this season.
Betis finished third in their Europa League group behind Rangers and Sparta Praha which means that they have dropped into the Europa Conference League. They will face Dinamo Zagreb in the playoff round. Betis have home advantage in this Thursday's first-leg.
Zagreb finished second behind Victoria Plzn in their Europa Conference League group. They are third in the Croatian Football League behind Rijeka and Hadjuk Split.
They have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. Last time out they drew 2-2 with NK Lokomotiva with Bruno Petkovic scoring a brace for Zagreb. The Croatian forward has scored 12 times and made seven assists in 24 games in all competitions this season.
Petkovic is a Zagreb legend with over 100 appearances for the club. He also has 34 caps for Croatia with 10 goals.
How to watch Real Betis vs. Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa Conference League
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Seville, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Benito Villamarin
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa Conference League game live on Paramount+.