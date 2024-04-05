Red Sox should explore All-Star reunion as Bobby Dalbec solution
It might be time for the 'sox to give the starting first basemen job to someone who isn't named Bobby Dalbec
By Jake Kleiner
The Boston Red Sox have kicked off their season with a solid 5-2 record, largely due to surprisingly effective pitching and key offensive moments. Despite the promising start, there are evident concerns about the depth among position players. The team boasts several promising outfielders, with seven deserving a spot in the majors. However, the infield lacks similar depth, highlighted by the reliance on first baseman Bobby Dalbec in crucial moments early this season.
The team made the decision to keep Dalbec over C.J. Cron, but reconsidering Cron for a potential return to the lineup could be beneficial. Cron's absence from the Opening Day roster was likely due to his late signing and the need for more preparation time. Allowing him to regain form with Triple-A Worcester could offer him the opportunity to contribute significant power to the Red Sox as a bench player later on.
For Cron, spending extra time in the minor leagues could come across as a demeaning gesture, especially for a veteran who has proven his worth as a big-league talent. However, Cron hasn't played up to that standard in quite some time. Last season, Cron has played in just 71 MLB games and hit only 12 home runs. His best season came in Colorado in 2022, when he made the NL All-Star team and flashed a surprising amount of power. Although, some of that should be taken with a grain of salt, as the altitude surely helped quite a bit.
Does CJ Cron deserve another chance with the Red Sox?
Dalbec's performance, with a 55.9 percent strikeout rate (and only one home run) over the last two seasons from 59 plate appearances, raises questions about his viability as a consistent first baseman. Meanwhile, Cron's 2023 stats — a .248 average with 24 extra-base hits, including twelve home runs, and 37 RBIs over 71 games — might not be extraordinary, but his career achievements, including a 111 OPS+ and 60 extra-base hits with 29 home runs in 2022, suggest he could offer the Red Sox valuable depth.
Considering Dalbec's struggles at the plate, the Red Sox should secure some backup, especially given the likelihood of his performance issues continuing.