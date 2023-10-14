Halfway through October, the Boston Red Sox are beating the New England Patriots
Just how bad has the football been in Boston lately? The Boston Red Sox have outscored the New England Patriots despite playing just one game this month.
By Kevin Henry
October has not been filled with Boston Red Sox baseball this season, much to the chagrin of fans.
Sure, the end of the season for the Red Sox was disappointing, but fans in Boston had no idea the Red Sox would be outscoring the New England Patriots midway through October.
Boston Red Sox more productive in October than New England Patriots
OK, let's be honest, we're talking just about October contests here, but the Boston Red Sox, who finished their season with a 6-1 win at Camden Yards in Baltimore on October 1 have been more productive in the month than the Patriots, as pointed out on X.
That's right ... the Patriots have scored a total of three points in their two October games heading into Sunday's encounter with the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City. New England opened the month by being smacked around on the road by the Dallas Cowboys in a 38-3 loss where a 29-yard field goal by Chad Ryland would knot the game at 3-3 in the first quarter before Dallas scored 35 unanswered points. The next week, at Foxboro, New England was blanked by the New Orleans Saints in a 34-0 defeat.
So that's seven straight quarters without a point by the Patriots. That won't win you a lot of NFL games, no matter if you have a future Hall of Fame coach roaming the sidelines or not.
And, if you want to get even more technical on which team is winning the month between the Red Sox and Patriots, the residents of Fenway Park have a 1-0 edge in October victories as well.
With a record of 1-4 through five games, there is reportedly plenty of frustration within the Patriots organization. A team with a rich history of winning Super Bowls now can't score any points, and the blame could land squarely on quarterback Mac Jones, who is rumored to be on very thin ice regarding his future in Foxboro.
If the Raiders can't pull off a win (or at least score) in Las Vegas on Sunday, expect fans in Boston to be all in on the Bruins and Celtics in what has been a fall to forget in Beantown.