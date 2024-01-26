3 replacements for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. This leaves the club with big boots to fill and here are three potential candidates.
Many fans thought that Steven Gerrard would be the ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool when the Englishman had won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. However, his move to Aston Villa — which was thought to be a stepping stone to Liverpool — did not go to plan and he is now managing Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.
Gerrard will always be a Liverpool legend for what he did as a player. Klopp will go down as one of the club's greatest-ever managers. Often when a great manager leaves a club, they end up struggling. You just have to look at how unsuccessful Manchester United have been since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
It is important that Liverpool find the right man for the job and here are three contenders:
3. Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen
Xavi Alonso is one of the brightest young coaches in World soccer. His Bayer Leverkusen side are undefeated in the Bundesliga and leading Bayern Munich by four points. Leverkusen are perennial underachievers but they could end Bayern's dominance of the Bundesliga -- the Bavarian side have won the title in the last 11 seasons.
Alonso also knows Liverpool very well, he was a player there for five years where he won the Champions League and the FA Cup. He also played for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich where he worked with some of the best coaches including Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.
It is still early in Alonso's managerial career but he has already shown what he can do and would have a lot to offer Liverpool.
2. Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto De Zerbi has earned a lot of praise for the way his Brighton & Hove Albion side plays soccer. He has taken a team that was doing very well under Graham Potter and made them better.
His Brighton side are currently seventh in the Premier League and are still in the Europa League having finished top of Group B. This was a great achievement as in their group they were up against Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens.
De Zerbi has been thought to be a potential candidate for Pep Guardiola when he moves on from Manchester City. However, Liverpool now have the opportunity to get him before City do.
1. Zinedine Zidane, free agent
Zinedine Zidane has been out of management since he left Real Madrid for the second time back in 2021. With Los Blancos as a manager, he won LaLiga twice and the Champions League three times.
We never got to see Zidane play soccer in the Premier League. However, we may be able to see him in the division as a manager. Zidane is a proven winner and would certainly be a star appointment for Liverpool.