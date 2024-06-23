Ronel Blanco overshadows Astros' rotation issues with stellar outing vs. Orioles
By Kinnu Singh
The Houston Astros’ starting rotation has been riddled with injuries. Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier both underwent reconstructive Tommy John surgery earlier this month, while Justin Verlander was added to the injured list with neck discomfort earlier this week. Meanwhile, Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia have yet to make their season debut.
With injuries continuing to decimate the lineup, Houston promoted Jake Bloss from Double-A Corpus Christi to fill a vacated spot in their rotation. Bloss made his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, but — of course — he left the game with a right shoulder injury after pitching 3.2 innings. On Saturday, Bloss was added to Houston’s crowded injured list, making him the latest statistic of a cursed season for the Astros.
Yet, with the ball in the right hand of pitcher Ronel Blanco, the Astros haven't been short on confidence, even against Baltimore's potent bats.
Ronel Blanco continues to dazzle for injured Astros
Blanco held the Orioles to one run in seven innings on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, helping the Astros clinch their fourth consecutive win, 5-1.
Although he walked the first two batters, Blanco allowed just four hits and one more walk for the remainder of the game. He gave up his home run on a homer in the second inning to Baltimore's Jordan Westburg, but struck out 13 of the last 15 batters he faced. He also picked off Gunnar Henderson, who was trying to steal a base. The Orioles did not attempt to steal another base against the Houston pitcher.
“He keeps doing it,” Astros manager Joe Espada said, h/t MLB.com. “I’m not surprised, but whenever we need a big start to pick our team up, he shows up and does what he’s been doing all year.”
Although the Astros have a 37-40 record on the season, they've improved to 11-3 when Blanco has started.
The rookie first came under the spotlight with a no-hitter in his eighth Major League start in April. He continued his All-Star campaign with seven no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers last week. Blanco has allowed just two runs in 20 innings over his last three outings.
On Saturday afternoon, Blanco's 2.34 ERA was the second-lowest among qualified AL starters. He has held opponents to just a .164 batting average, which was tied for lowest among all qualified starters in the majors.