Saints star Michael Thomas arrested over wild brick-throwing allegations
Here's everything to know about Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' arrest.
By Kristen Wong
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested in Kenner, New Orleans on Friday evening, according to the Kenner police department.
Thomas was booked into the Kenner jail and charged with one count of simple battery and one count of criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
On Friday night, Thomas was reportedly at the center of a physical altercation with construction contractors who were working on a neighboring home. One contractor, Luis Cifuentes, told WDSU reporters that Thomas threw two bricks at his truck and then later pushed him over.
Thomas appeared to be unhappy that a construction crew was parked on his street and threatened Cifuentes that his car would get a “brick or a bullet” if he continued to park his vehicle near Thomas' property.
Cifuentes said, "[Thomas] drives up, and I see him get out... and he walks up to this big pile of sand and grabs a brick, and he throws it at my car. The guys are like, 'Hey, man, your truck, your truck!" So I grab my phone and I start recording him, and he grabbed my phone and pushed me."
"I told him, 'Listen, I cheered for you every Sunday. I never once thought I would have an issue like this with you.' So now we're here."
Saints' offensive problems extend off the field with Michael Thomas arrest
The Saints are aware of Thomas' arrest and in the process of gathering information.
Thomas is the third Saints player this year to run into trouble with the police.
Tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in August on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Wide receiver Chris Olave was also arrested in Kenner last month for "reckless operation of a motor vehicle"; he was accused of driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit.
And in February of this year, running back Alvin Kamara was indicted by a grand jury for his involvement in an alleged assault that took place during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.
Kamara was the only Saints player to be handed a suspension due to his arrest. At the time of this writing, Thomas is expected to play on Sunday in Week 11's game against the Vikings.