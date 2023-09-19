3 Fantasy Football replacements for Saquon Barkley after ankle injury
Saquon Barkley is expected to miss a few weeks after spraining his ankle in the New York Giants' Sunday victory. Who can your fantasy team turn to in these troubling times?
No. 1 Saquon Barkley fantasy football replacement: Zack Moss
Zack Moss took on No. 1 RB duties for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, to great effect. He carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also accured four receptions for 19 yards, proving to be a versatile and reliable weapon for young QB Anthony Richardson. There is every reason to believe Moss can build on his success in a Week 3 matchup with the Ravens.
A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Moss spent his first 2.5 NFL seasons as a change-of-pace regular for the Buffalo Bills. The Colts traded for him last season and he saw a sharp increase in usage as Jonathan Taylor's backup. With Taylor on the PUP list (and potentially the trade market), Moss' reign as the lead runner in Indy could last well into the regular season.
So, with Moss on the mountaintop in Indianapolis, he should be rostered in all leagues. If you can get him before the competition, he's a more than suitable Barkley stopgap. By the time Taylor returns and relegates Moss back to fantasy benches, there's a good chance Barkley is back on the field. The timelines align perfectly.
In eight games (three starts) for the Colts last season, Moss accrued 365 yards on 76 carries (4.8 per attempt) with one touchdown. He's not a prolific pass catcher, but Moss was the only Colts RB to carry the ball on Sunday. That's notable. Anthony Richardson will steal some run attempts if he's healthy, but Moss is that dude for the Colts until Taylor gets back — if he ever does.