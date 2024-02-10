Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito discuss DeVito's rookie year, 2024 uncertainty
Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito were two bright spots in an otherwise down year for the Giants. They discuss their 2023 season and what lies ahead.
It's safe to say that the 2023 season did not go as planned for the New York Giants who just one season removed following a surprising playoff appearance finished with only six wins and more questions than answers ahead of the 2024 season.
While the season itself was disastrous, there were a couple of bright spots. First, Saquon Barkley stayed mostly healthy and put up nearly 1,000 yards rushing. He continued to show his tremendous upside when healthy. Second, Tommy DeVito came out of nowhere and showed flashes of maybe, just maybe, being a contributor for the Giants in 2024 and beyond at the quarterback position.
Both Barkley and DeVito joined FanSided's Sterling Holmes and Special Olympics athlete Malcom Harris-Gowdie on Media Row at Super Bowl LVIII where they'd discuss a variety of topics ranging from golf to football.
Tommy DeVito discusses 2023 breakout, what's on the horizon
One of the coolest stories to follow this past season was Tommy DeVito, an undrafted quarterback, succeeding with an undermanned Giants team. DeVito was third on the Giants QB depth chart after being signed as an undrafted free agent and following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, was thrown into the fire and exceeded anyone's expectations.
The 25-year-old made nine appearances (six starts) for the Giants and wound up completing 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The Giants went 3-3 in the games he started. It's not unfair to say DeVito looked the best of any of the Giants quarterbacks. Low bar, sure, but impressive for an undrafted rookie.
Part of what made DeVito such an impressive rookie was his confidence according to Barkley, who sang his praises for DeVito to the group when asked about what makes DeVito such a great leader on and off the field.
"I would say his swagger and confidence. It is rare to see a rookie at any level, but think of an undrafted rookie quarterback that is just thrown into the fire and the second you got into the huddle you can feel his confidence and swagger. When you have that, you want to rally behind a guy like that and we were able to string some wins together. It was fun. "- Saquon Barkley
Barkley went on to praise DeVito's talent and say despite the fact that he's an undrafted rookie, he showed that he can one day be a starting quarterback in this league. DeVito has a lot of doubters based on his draft position or lack thereof, much like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy who was selected with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, yet he's starting for the Niners in the Super Bowl.
Despite showing positive signs throughout the 2023 season, both Barkley and DeVito enter this offseason with tons of uncertainty with Barkley hitting free agency and DeVito having no idea where he ranks on the depth chart. The Giants have shown little willingness to give Barkley the long-term contract he seeks, and DeVito will presumably slot in behind Daniel Jones who is set to make a whopping $35.5 million in 2024. Despite the uncertainty, both are taking things day by day.
"For me, I am just treating the uncertainty as I did last year. Lot of uncertainty, not sure what is going to happen, only thing I can do is keep my head down and work. When the opportunity presents itself just go out there and try to do my best, enjoy it, have fun, and just be myself. "- Tommy DeVito
Barkley had a very similar answer, controlling what he can control and making the most of it. These two players hope to continue to progress in a Giants uniform, but are ready for whatever happens as they turn the page to next season.
Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito spoke to FanSided courtesy of Marriott. Barkley and DeVito partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to give two members the Ultimate VIP Weekend at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.