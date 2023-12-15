Saturday Fantasy Football Sleeper: Best Picks + $100 Bonus
Read more to learn why we like Joe Mixon, Michael Pittman and Jahmyr Gibbs on Saturday
We finally have NFL action on Saturdays again and you can celebrate with a chance to cash in on your favorite players at Sleeper Picks!
You can pick several different players in different stat categories to have ‘more’ or ‘less’ than their projected line, winning cash prizes if you’re right.
And you’ll also have a first-time deposit match bonus worth up to $100 waiting for you when you join!
NFL Saturday Sleeper Week 15
All you have to do is sign up with Sleeper Picks and make a first-time deposit. You’ll then be guaranteed to receive a bonus matching that first deposit, capped at $100!
Now let’s get into our best picks for this NFL Saturday:
Joe Mixon More Than 25.5 Receiving Yards
This pick has been the gift that keeps on giving as of late, so why stop picking it now?
Mixon has been a top target of quarterback Jake Browning, recording four straight games with 31+ receiving yards. He’s averaged 4 receptions on 4.5 targets for 42.5 yards per game during that stretch.
And the Vikings have been GASHED by opposing RBs in the passing game lately. They allowed Roschon Johnson of the Bears to have 5 receptions for 40 yards two weeks ago and let Samaje Perine of the Broncos have 7 catches for 60 yards the week before that.
Michael Pittman More Than 6.5 Receptions
Pittman has had an under-the-radar great season, especially considering he’s had to adjust from Anthony Richardson to Gardner Minshew.
He’s clearly the WR1 in this offense, averaging 7.3 receptions on 10.6 targets this season. Those numbers have actually been on the rise lately, too, with Pittman recording 8+ receptions in SIX STRAIGHT GAMES!
Indianapolis is still firmly in the playoff picture, and there’s no reason for them to stop relying on their best weapon in the passing game now.
Jahmyr Gibbs More Than 50.5 Rush Yards
The only reason this line is so low is due to the week-to-week uncertainty of how many rushes Gibbs will have.
But he’s been SO good lately, it wouldn’t make any sense to give him fewer touches now.
Gibbs has had 51+ rushing yards in six of his last seven games, averaging 5.76 yards per carry over that stretch. However, he’s registered more than 11 rushes just once in the past five weeks, so he will likely have to be efficient once again.
That might not be too much to ask against a defense that’s allowed 5.1 yards per rush this season (32nd in NFL).
Whichever players you choose to back this Saturday is up to you, but don’t forget that you can help yourself get started with up to a $100 bonus. Sign up with Sleeper Picks today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.