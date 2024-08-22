Sauce Gardner struggles to find the words to evaluate Daniel Jones
By Kinnu Singh
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has had a difficult offseason. While the quarterback has quietly kept to himself, he has been selected as the poster child for mediocrity.
Jones was the subject of nearly every conversation in HBO's "Hard Knocks" series, which covered New York's decision-making process throughout the early stages of the offseason. The quarterback's $40 million annual salary was used as a justification to move on from star running back Saquon Barkley, and the team openly expressed interest in potentially replacing Jones with a rookie quarterback if the opportunity presented itself.
Instead, the Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans immediately speculated that Nabers wasn't thrilled to play with the Giants quarterback. No Giants wide receiver has tallied more than 800 receiving yards since Jones became the starting quarterback in New York.
While speaking on a panel at Fanatics Fest on Friday, NFL legend Tom Brady took a "little" jab at the Giants quarterback while discussing poor quarterback play. Less than a week later, Jones once again appears to be the target of some light criticism.
Sauce Gardner struggles to compliment Daniel Jones after joint practice
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was asked about his opinion of Jones after the Giants and Jets held a joint training camp practice on Wednesday. The 23-year-old struggled to find the right words to describe his thoughts on Jones.
"Uh, he's a, he's a good quarterback, you feel me?" Gardner said. "I thought I was about to pick him off today. I had a little cloud [coverage], he had looked at the last minute to try to throw the checkdown to Wan'Dale [Robinson]. I thought I had the pick, but he kept it. Um, I mean ... Man... The competitive period, it was very competitive, man. It was great. I had fun out there today, you know. Um... I don't really know what to say."
Gardner defended himself after the press conference with an unconvincing social media post. The Jets cornerback claimed he just got "a [little] distracted with something" in the middle of the interview.
It's not often that the boisterous first-team All-Pro cornerback struggles to express his thoughts.
Gardner didn't have anything to say about Jones, but he seemed quite impressed with Nabers.
"He nice," Gardner said, via ESPN. "He's very sudden when it comes to getting in and out of his breaks. A little Ja'Marr Chase. A little Justin Jefferson. He's going to be a really good player."
While Gardner struggled to answer questions about Jones, he had no trouble defending him on the practice field. The Giants struggled against the Jets on both sides of the ball, and Nabers believes the Jets earned the right to talk after how dominant they were during the joint practice.
"They can do that," Nabers said. "I mean, they won on the day. Their defense came out, executed well. We beat ourselves today."