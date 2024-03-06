Scott Boras’s terrible winter could loom large in Juan Soto-Yankees talks
The New York Yankees were able to trade for Juan Soto, but he only has one year of club control left. With his free agency looming, Scott Boras's difficult offseason could have major implications on contract talks.
By Curt Bishop
Soto is a client of Scott Boras, who hasn't had the best of luck getting his clients the most lucrative contracts this winter.
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the last two of the "Boras four" remain unsigned three weeks into spring training. But as Soto prepares to either talk about an extension with the Yankees or hit the market, Boras's difficult offseason could have major implications going forward.
Scott Boras terrible offseason could loom large for Yankees and Juan Soto
The reason this offseason could be a factor in Soto talks is that several of Boras's clients did not sign until late, with two of them remaining unsigned three weeks before Opening Day.
It's fair to wonder if Soto will fully trust Boras to be able to get him the best possible deal in free agency, whether with the Yankees or another team.
The Yankees certainly have the money to be able to extend Soto or re-sign him in free agency. But will they be more likely to talk to Boras than Soto?
It will be interesting to see how everything plays out. It would certainly be surprising if the Yankees don't offer him an extension during or before the regular season.
At the same time, Soto may ultimately not be interested in talking about an extension and would rather test the waters of free agency.
If that is the case, Soto will obviously be highly sought after this coming offseason by the Yankees and other teams that are prepared to go big in free agency and spend the necessary money to land a player of his caliber.
The Yankees should be better in 2024. But will they be able to keep Soto long-term?