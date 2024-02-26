Sean McDermott drops bold, unearned remark about Bills Super Bowl hopes
Sean McDermott went on the record and practically guaranteed an eventual Buffalo Bills Super Bowl victory.
By Lior Lampert
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most successful regular season teams in the NFL during head coach Sean McDermott’s seven-year stint as the team’s head coach, but have little playoff success to show for it.
Under McDermott’s watch, the Bills have six winning campaigns (including five consecutive 10-plus win seasons) and postseason appearances -- but a 5-6 playoff record.
The Bills have come close but have been unable to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs or Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, which has led to speculation regarding whether or not McDermott is the right person to lead the Bills to the promised land.
However, McDermott’s confidence in his team has not wavered, with him dropping a bold proclamation about Buffalo’s pursuit of ultimately winning a Super Bowl.
Sean McDermott essentially guarantees Bills Super Bowl
“It’s not a matter of it. It’s just a matter of when,” McDermott said, per The Athletic’s Tim Graham (subscription required). “That is the relentless pursuit.”
McDermott and the Bills squandered what may have been their best chance at usurping Mahomes and the Chiefs and reaching the Super Bowl this season, surrendering a fourth-quarter lead in front of their home crowd in the AFC Divisional Round.
The Bills are no stranger to playoff heartbreak, dating back to the early 1990s when the team lost four straight Super Bowls. Even if history may not be on their side, that hasn’t changed McDermott’s belief in his team to get over the hump.
As long as Buffalo has quarterback Josh Allen healthy and under center, McDermott should feel good about their chances of eventually winning a title. An MVP finalist in three of the past four seasons, Allen is a transcendent player and firmly in the prime of his career entering his age-28 campaign.
After another disappointing playoff defeat in 2023, it is back to the drawing board for McDermott, Allen, and the Bills this offseason as they look to get the monkey off their back and bring a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.