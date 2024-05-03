Seattle Reign FC vs. San Diego Wave: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The struggling Seattle Reign hope to dig themselves out of this early season hole against a West Coast rival in Friday's edition of NWSL-After-Dark in the Pacific Northwest.
Nobody could have predicted this would be the state of Laura Harvey's Seattle Reign six weeks into the campaign. The 2022 Shield winners have dropped five straight since securing the three points on opening weekend at Lumen Field against the Washington Spirit. For the second time already in 2024, Harvey's side will meet the defending Shield holders, San Diego Wave FC under the Friday night lights.
It's only May, and this is the second match between these West Coast foes broadcast on the best place to watch this league, Amazon Prime Video. If count the Challenge Cup, this will be San Diego's fourth game on Amazon's subscription service.
In March, the fixture produced some late drama. The 30-year-old Australian international Emily van Egmond scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time to rob Seattle of a second clean sheet in three matches. That meeting was the first in 10 tries that SD was able to take down Harvey's Reign. In 2023 at Lumen, Olivia Van der Jagt won it in the fifth minute of stoppage time. History is pretty much telling us this is going to be one of those games you're going to want to strap your seatbelt in for. Don't assume anything with a late-night kick-off. Get some coffee ready by the couch, you'll need it if you're on the East Coast.
Despite Seattle's extremely poor start, its expected goal differential is ranked seventh in the NWSL. None of these Reign players have looked defeated. This just isn't the standard for this club, and despite the offseason losses, they all seem to know that. In fact, many were encouraged by what they were able to do against a quality NC Courage side.
“I swear I say this every time,” Van der Jagt explained, “but just the little details, the finishing. We’re so close. If we could just put some away.”
Maria Sanchez made her Wave debut in the 68' last week, touching the ball nine times after coming on for Makenzy Doniak per FotMob. It should be a different story this week as SD's new No. 77 continues to adapt to her new environment in Southern California.
The injuries have hit both clubs hard this week. Both of San Diego's starting center backs are out with thigh injuries while Jordyn Huitema, the Reign's first-choice number nine will miss out again due to a back issue. Kyra Carusa should be leaned on again by Casey Stoney to lead the line with Alex Morgan sidelined. Sierra Enge is the most likely candidate to slot next to Kennedy Wesley in SD's back four despite not playing a minute so far in 2024.
Predicted starting XIs for both clubs
Seattle Reign FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Laurel Ivory
Defenders: Lauren Barnes (C), Alana Cook, Ryanne Brown, Sofia Huerta
Midfielders: Angharad James, Ji So-yun, Olivia Van der Jagt
Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Veronica Latsko, Tziarra King
San Diego Wave
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (C)
Defenders: Kennedy Wesley, Kristen McNabb, Kaitlyn Torpey, Sierra Enge
Midfielders: Savannah McCaskill, Kimmi Ascanio, Danielle Colaprico
Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Jaedyn Shaw, Maria Sanchez
Availability Report
Seattle Reign FC:
Out: Jordyn Huitema (back), Claudia Dickey (knee), Quinn (knee)
San Diego Wave:
Out: Naomi Girma (thigh), Sofia Jakobsson (lower leg), Melanie Barcenas (hip), Alex Morgan (lower leg), Abby Dahlkemper (thigh)
How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs. San Diego Wave in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, May 3
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Seattle Reign FC 2-2 San Diego Wave