SEC Power Rankings going into spring practice
- How will the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns factor into their new league?
- What SEC teams have a realistic shot of making it into the College Football Playoff?
- What programs will be scraping for wins to hopefully achieve bowl eligibility this year?
By John Buhler
8. Oklahoma Sooners are the worst SEC team who could make the playoff
I don't know what to make of Oklahoma ahead of its first year in the SEC. Historically, this is a top-three program all-time, alongside Alabama and Ohio State. In the Big Eight/Big 12, Oklahoma had a massive resource advantage, despite not being in the most populous or talent-rich state. Had they stayed, the Sooner might be on my shortlist to get to Arlington and get back into the postseason.
While the Sooners were markedly better in year two under Brent Venables than they were in year one, Dillon Gabriel doesn't play in Norman anymore. Although Jackson Arnold could be one of the best first-year starters across the Power Four, I have a hard time seeing the Sooners getting to 10-2. How Arnold plays can elevate their ceiling prematurely. This is the worst SEC team that can make the CFP.
If SEC Oklahoma is closer to LSU than it is to Auburn, then the Sooners will survive the transition.
7. Tennessee Volunteers will be electrifying with Nico Iamaleava at QB
If all goes well, Tennessee will make the College Football Playoff for the first time ever because of the play of first-year starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He spent his first season in Knoxville backing up Joe Milton III. While the Vols were still a fairly decent team, they regressed considerably in their first year without Hendon Hooker as their starter. It is still a good time to be a UTK fan, but be patient.
What this season is about for Tennessee is being more consistently better than another one of their annual rivals. Even though they lost to them a year ago, Tennessee is in a far better spot than Florida. While they still have a way to go to catch Georgia, Alabama could be for the taking. More importantly, Tennessee cannot let teams like Missouri or Kentucky steal any of their shine in the coming seasons.
I expect for the Vols to be a top-25 team throughout, but staying in the top-15 range is pushing it.