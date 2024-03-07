SEC Power Rankings going into spring practice
- How will the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns factor into their new league?
- What SEC teams have a realistic shot of making it into the College Football Playoff?
- What programs will be scraping for wins to hopefully achieve bowl eligibility this year?
By John Buhler
2. Texas Longhorns are most definitely back, even after joining the SEC
Now, we have arrived at one of the two SEC teams I think have a great shot at winning the national championship. That would be the Texas Longhorns. Despite coming over from the Big 12, the Longhorns are most definitely back, even after joining the SEC. Quinn Ewers could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Steve Sarkisian is probably top five head coach in the sport now.
To me, no matter what goes on between the Horns and the Dawgs at DKR will have to be settled once more in Atlanta. Yes, I have the Longhorns taking on the perennial powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Although I like the Dawgs more than the Horns in this situation, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they won their first national championship since the 2006 Rose Bowl.
Texas was a playoff team a year ago, so the expectation is to be at least a final four team once again.
1. Georgia Bulldogs are the presumptive favorites to win the playoff
There was no other choice. Over the last three seasons, Georgia has gone a combined 42-2. Their only two losses were to Alabama in the SEC Championship. That's it. With Carson Beck back for one more year, the expectation for the Dawgs is to not only get back to the College Football Playoff after a rare absence last season, but to win the national championship. It will be either them or Ohio State.
I think the combination of size, speed, depth and determination will serve the Dawgs this year. Although they have to play the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas this season, all four of those national title contenders also have to play Georgia. Even if the Dawgs were to go 10-2 their resume will be good enough to make the expanded playoff field. They might even go 12-0 again!
If you have Georgia as anything other than a top-four team in college football, what is wrong with you?