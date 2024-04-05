Sheffield United vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Sheffield United host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
In a challenging season, Chelsea have a new talisman in Cole Palmer. The forward's two goals in added time — which completed his hat-trick — against Manchester United will go down in the Blues' folklore.
Palmer has now scored 16 goals and made eight assists in 25 Premier League games for Chelsea this season. He has just two caps for England and was on the bench for the Three Lions against Belgium in the last international break. However, with the form he is producing, he is making sure that he will be part of Gareth Southgate's roster for the European Championships this summer.
Palmer has the potential to become a hero at Stamford Bridge and be regarded amongst the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard. His decision to leave Manchester City for Chelsea has paid off personally but he now needs his teammates to also start delivering.
Without Palmer in Chelsea's squad, Mauricio Pochettino's side may even have relegation worries like their opposition this weekend, Sheffield United. The Blades lost 3-1 to Liverpool this week and did not help themselves. Their goalkeeper Ivo Grbic made a catastrophic error in gifting Darwin Nunez's opener.
The Blades are all but relegated as they are bottom of the division with just 15 points. It would take the greatest of great escapes for them to get out of this one. Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 7
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Sheffield, England
- Stadium: Bramall Lane
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.