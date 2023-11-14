Sleeper Fantasy Basketball Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic Ready for Big Nights)
By Joe Summers
We've got 10 NBA games tonight in an action-packed slate and you can score a BIG payday with Sleeper Picks' wildly popular new way to bet on players.
Sleeper Fantasy Basketball Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 14
Anthony Edwards MORE 26.5 Points vs. Golden State Warriors
Edwards is on a HEATER and I expect his excellent performance to continue tonight. He's averaging 30 points per game in November and just dropped 33 on Golden State despite shooting just 11/27 from the field.
With a field goal percentage over 50% this month, if Edwards has a better shooting night he'll clear this number with ease. He was 1-9 from beyond the arc in the first meeting, well below his season-long average of 36.1%.
The guy is a beast. Edwards is taking on the challenge of guiding the Timberwolves on a deep playoff run and the early returns could not be more promising.
Trust Edwards to lead Minnesota to a win with a 30+ point night.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MORE 31.5 Points vs. San Antonio Spurs
Shai is my favorite player in the league and one bettors need to become familiar with quickly. He's a scoring savant, having dropped 30+ points in seven of nine games this year.
Now, Shai gets to face a Spurs team that ranks 29th in defensive rating (119.8) and has surrendered 117 or more points in six straight matchups. Averaging just under 22 shots a game on 56% shooting this month, Shai should be in for a HUGE night.
Don't let Victor Wembanyama's outstretched arms scare you. The Spurs are a terrible defensive team and Shai is ready to take advantage of their youth.
Look for Shai to continue his ascension as a top-10 player in the league with another 35 point night.
Nikola Jokic MORE 54.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists vs. Los Angeles Clippers
It's hard to know exactly how Jokic will stuff the box score, so I like taking him to get more than 54.5 combined points, rebounds and assists rather than picking one stat individually.
Jokic picked up right where he left off after last year's championship run, averaging 32 points, 14.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for the favorites to win the Western Conference once again. He's coming off a triple-double in a loss to the Rockets, though the downtrodden Clippers are a great get-right matchup.
The Clippers have five straight losses and are imploding following the James Harden trade. They rank 24th in defensive rating (118.7) and rebound percentage (48.6%) since the move and don't have the depth to slow Jokic down.
Jokic had 40 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists the last time he faced Los Angeles. He's in for a similar dominant performance tonight.
