SNF Fantasy: Best Sleeper Picks for Chiefs vs. Packers
If you like rooting for some of the most electric players in football, you’re in luck tonight!
We have Chiefs vs. Packers for Sunday Night Football, and you can pick players in tonight’s game to have ‘more’ or less’ than their projected stats at Sleeper Pick – winning cash prizes if you’re right!
Best Sleeper Picks for Sunday Night Football Week 13
Now let’s get into our best picks for tonight’s game.
Patrick Mahomes More Than 1.5 Passing TDs
It doesn’t get more electric or reliable than Mahomes.
One of the league’s best offensive players, Mahomes has passed for 2+ touchdowns in eight of 11 games this season, including three straight. He’s favored to pass for more than 1.5 TDs at -195 odds at DraftKings, which means this pick has TONS of value!
Green Bay has had a top-10 defense when it comes to passing yards and touchdowns allowed this season, but it’s dealing with SEVERAL key injuries, including Jaire Alexander (shoulder), De’Vondre Campbell (neck), Kenny Clark (shoulder) and Darnell Savage (calf), among others.
Look for Mahomes to help the Chiefs take control early.
Rashee Rice More Than 47.5 Receiving Yards
It’s not always a given for rookies to make a big impact in Year 1, but Rice is making it look easy.
He’s steadily become more involved as the season’s gone on, registering a season-high 10 targets last week. He’s averaging 4 receptions for 47.9 yards on 5.1 targets this season and has recorded 48+ receiving yards in five games, including four of his past six.
With Green Bay banged up and its focus likely on Travis Kelce, Rice should have plenty of opportunities to build on his hot streak.
Considering he’s averaging 13.1 yards per catch during this streak, it might only take his typical four catches to hit this mark.
Romeo Doubs More Than 37.5 Receiving Yards
I don’t have a lot of faith in the Green Bay offense against a surprisingly stout Kansas City defense, but they have to do SOMETHING, and Doubs is as steady as it comes.
He’s had at least four targets in eight of his past nine games and is averaging 10.6 yards per catch, which means he may need just four receptions or less to hit this mark.
There’s a good chance Green Bay is playing from behind, and that bodes well for Doubs, who has averaged 6.5 targets per game in losses this season.
