Spain vs. Scotland live stream, schedule preview: Watch UEFA European Championship qualifying online
Scotland beat Spain at Hampden Park when the two sides met last March and Steve Clarke's side could complete the double over the three time European Championship winners this week.
Scotland are all but qualified for the European Championships in Germany next summer and a win against Spain could secure their place.
Steve Clarke's side have performed admirably this qualifying campaign winning all five of their games. This included a 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park last March. Scott McTominay scored twice that day. The Manchester United player is full of confidence after his brace in added time rescued his club three points in the Premier League against Brentford last weekend.
McTominay has been one of Scotland's stars in the qualifiers with six goals in total. Only Romelu Lukaku of Belgium has scored more than him.
A lot of credit must go to Clarke who has managed to play a system that gets the best out of two of his best players who play in the same position. Their five at the back with Kieran Tierney playing as a left center-back with Andy Robertson at wing-back has proved inspirational. However, Tierney has had to pull out of the squad after he was injured playing for Real Sociedad last Saturday.
This week, the United Kingdom and Ireland were comfirmed as hosts of Euro 2028. It is a great time to be a Scotland fan as they are set to qualify for next year's competition before they co-host the tournament.
Spain go into this game second only to Scotland in Group A of the qualifers. They may not be the side that won the Euro's in 2008 and 2012 which included the likes of Xavi, Andreas Iniesta and Sergio Ramos. However, they have some young very talented players including Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.
How to watch Spain vs. Scotland in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
- Start Time: 14:45 ET
- Location: Sevilla, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de La Cartuja
- TV info: Viaplay Sports1
- Live Stream: Viaplay
Fans can watch the game on Viaplay, where they could witness a historic night for Scotland.