Special Olympics athlete asks Patrick Mahomes what separates Super Bowl 58 from past years
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once more!
After all the confetti had fallen and the Lombardi Trophy was lifted, Special Olympics athlete and FanSided commentator Malcom Harris-Gowdie got the chance to ask the Chiefs quarterback about what sets this victory apart.
"The biggest thing for me is the way we did it," Mahomes said. "The battle throughout the middle of the season is to continue to have that mindset of we're going to continue to believe. It truly is special."
Mahomes did have one thing he wishes was different from previous Super Bowl appearances.
"I'm gonna try to stop getting down 10 points in these games, and make them a little bit easier," Mahomes joked. "But, I was proud of how the guys fought."
Special Olympics athlete Malcom Harris-Gowdie questions Andy Reid about Super Bowl halftime message
Harris-Gowdie also had a question for head coach Andy Reid, specifically wondering what he said to his team after falling behind in the first half and in overtime.
"I didn't say a whole lot. Just keep going," Reid said. "At halftime, it was 'we're right there.' In the Super Bowl when you're down by seven points, it feels like 20. So you gotta just calm it down. We're right there. We're getting the ball to start the second half. Everybody just hang with each other and good things can happen."
Reid said that was the message from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones on Saturday night. He credited them for keeping the team together.
"It's a brotherhood. Stick together," Reid said. "We played a good football team. There's gonna be highs and lows in this thing, just hang together and good things will happen and that's what they did."