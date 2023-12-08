Spurs' recent defeats put an end to Postecoglou's honeymoon period
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United lost this week but they play each other in the Premier League this Sunday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Tottenham Hotspur were flying high in the Premier League this season but their last five results have been four defeats and one draw which has dropped them down to fifth in the division.
Losing at home to London rivals West Ham United this week has officially ended Ange Postecoglou's honeymoon period at the club.
Spurs have had their injuries and have especially missed James Maddison who has been inspirational for them since arriving from Leicester City last summer.
Fans were thinking that Spurs were better without Harry Kane but the now Bayern Munich forward will start to be missed greatly in north London as their results have been poor.
Newcastle United also lost this week, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to a galvanized Everton side following their points deduction.
Eddie Howe's side has been inconsistent this season and are currently seventh in the Premier League. This weekend's clash is an intriguing one with both sides looking to bounce back from embarrassing defeats.
How to Tottenham vs. Newcastle in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.