St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Aaron Nola link, Japanese pitcher intrigue, a true wild card target
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Is Aaron Nola a free-agency fit? Scouts sent to watch Shota Imanaga pitch in Japan. Is Sonny Gray a target?
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Shota Imanaga is a name to watch for 2025
While St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak is expected to add some starting pitching in 2024 free agency, they team's scouting department has one eye on the 2025 class. Namely, Shota Imanaga of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars has been scouted by nine MLB teams of late, the Cardinals among them. Imanaga isn't available to be posted until 2025, but has expressed interest in playing for MLB when that time comes.
There is a slight window which would allow Imanaga to enter MLB free agency this offseason, as his contract is up with the BayStars after this season. J.T. Buchheit of Redbird Rants explains:
"Imanaga isn't eligible for international free agency until 2025, but he has stated his desire to pitch in the major leagues. The BayStars could post him after this season and allow any major league team to negotiate with him. Although the BayStars have never posted a player before, Imanaga will be a free agent within NPB after 2023, so the BayStars might be tempted to let him go overseas and get some money for him instead of exposing him to a rival team."
Imanaga is nearing 30 years old and has plenty of international experience under his belt, including playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He's worth a shot as a mid-tier starting pitcher in MLB, if the Cardinals can sign him for an affordable asking price.