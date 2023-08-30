St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Outfielder reunion, Tommy Edman rakes, waiver claim coming?
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Could a Harrison Bader reunion be in the works? Tommy Edman proves front office right. Lucas Giolito waiver claim could be coming.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Harrison Bader reunion in the works?
The New York Yankees place outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers this week. Bader was initially acquired in the Jordan Montgomery trade at last season's deadline. Despite some flashes of brilliance in the New York outfield, Bader's bat could not keep up with his glove, thus focring Brian Cashman's hand. MLB Trade Rumors outlined Bader's offensive struggles in a recent article:
"Bader has landed on the injured list twice this season. He started the year on the shelf with an oblique strain and missed a few weeks with a hamstring issue. He has struggled mightily since returning on June 20, slumping to a .230/.272/.304 batting line in 55 contests. His season slash is down to .242/.279/.370 with just seven homers through 302 plate appearances."
Bader had 1.5 years left on his contract when he was waived by the Yankees. If St. Louis were to claim him, they would take on the remainder of his deal, which would cement him as part of the Cardinals outfield beyond this season.
St. Louis has some pretty major questions to answer about its outfield heading into the offseason. Bader would be just one of many in a crowded position battle this year, but if the Cards value his defense, there's room for him in the 2024 group. Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson could be popular trade targets for the Cardinals, especially if they want to acquire starting pitching via trade.
At the very least, Cardinals fans can say with certainty they won the Montgomery trade.