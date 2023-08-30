St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Outfielder reunion, Tommy Edman rakes, waiver claim coming?
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Could a Harrison Bader reunion be in the works? Tommy Edman proves front office right. Lucas Giolito waiver claim could be coming.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Tommy Edman proves front office right
Tommy Edman was never available for trade per reports around the deadline, and that turned out to be the right move despite what John Mozeliak could've received in return for the prized shortstop. Edman is slashing just .241/.298/.406 on the season, but he's come up huge for St. Louis in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres.
Edman had a walk-off hit on Tuesday against the Pads, and a walk-off home run on Wednesday.
Edman still has two arbitration years left on his current contract which should come rather cheap for St. Louis. While his offensive production has dipped a bit this season, he provides value in that he can play multiple infield positions and isn't a complete black hole at the plate. Before the season, FanSided's Kevin Henry even suggested the time was now for an Edman extension, and that same argument can be applied today:
"With Nolan Arenado at third base and Paul Goldschmidt at first, add in a Gold Glove each for Donovan and Edman and the St. Louis infield certainly glitters. The offensive pop provided by those four is certainly nothing to ignore either, with Goldschmidt serving as the reigning National League MVP...St. Louis is certainly stacked in the infield, much like fellow NL rival Atlanta, a franchise that has opted to lock up key members of its core well into this decade and beyond."
While the Cards have failed to live up to expectations this season, it shouldn't derail their long-term vision. Mozeliak seems very aware of that. The infield setup isn't part of the problem in St. Louis.