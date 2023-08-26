St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: SP wish list addition, another brutal injury, top prospect call-up?
- Cardinals prospects to call up
- Nolan Arenado injury update
- Early St. Louis free agency wish list
By Scott Rogust
STL Cardinals rumors: St. Louis to target starting pitcher in free agency?
As mentioned earlier, the St. Louis Cardinals need to address their starting rotation this offseason. They traded away Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery (who are both free agents), and Adam Wainwright is going to retire at the end of the year. So, that is a massive area of need for the Cardinals, especially if they want to get through what is a pretty wide-open NL Central.
The easiest way that the Cardinals can do that is by targeting the position in free agency.
The Athletic's Katie Woo answered a reader's question in a mailbag (subscription required) regarding how the team can tackle the starting pitching rotation this offseason. In terms of free agents, Woo mentions Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins as one of the "top three arms worth looking into," alongside Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres and Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Gray has done pretty well for himself ever since he ditched the New York Yankees pinstripes after the 2018 season. In three years with the Cincinnati Reds, Gray recorded a cumulative 3.49 ERA. He has played even better in his two seasons with the Minnesota Twins.
Last season, Gray recorded a 3.08 ERA, a 1.128 WHIP, 117 strikeouts, and 36 walks in 119.2 innings (24 starts). This season, Gray recorded a 3.06 ERA, a 1.193 WHIP, 151 strikeouts, and 50 walks in 150.0 innings (26 starts).
Woo writes that although all three options of Gray, Snell, and Nola would help improve the rotation, it's unlikely that they'll sign more than one due to how competitive the market will be. Woo also writes she wouldn't rule out a reunion with Montgomery this offseason.
So Cardinals fans, Gray is a name to potentially keep an eye on this offseason as a potential new arm for the rotation.