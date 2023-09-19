Steelers fans troll Deshaun Watson on Twitter after pick-6 on first play
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were ecstatic seeing Alex Highsmith intercept Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and return it for a touchdown in Week 1.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a rough start to their season last weekend, as they were blown out 30-7 by the San Francisco 49ers. Not the way that the Steelers faithful expected their season to start, especially with how well the team played throughout the preseason. Their next opponent on the schedule was the rival Cleveland Browns. Those matchups have been noteworthy, dating back to the Myles Garrett/Mason Rudolph helmet incident and the Wild Card Round win by Cleveland over Pittsburgh.
Taking part during ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Steelers got off to a great start at the expense of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
After the opening kickoff, Watson threw a pass intended for tight end Harrison Bryant, but it was out of reach. Bryant dove for the football but tipped it up in the air. That would then tip off of the hands of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick following contact, and it was secured by linebacker Alex Highsmith, who took it into the end zone for the touchdown.
Steelers fans troll Deshaun Watson after pick six to start Week 2 matchup
Let's just say that Steelers fans were hyped about scoring points on the first play of the game and that it came at the expense of Watson. Let's look at the reactions from Steelers fans and those who were watching the game.
It was a great way for the Steelers to get started on Monday night.
This is Watson's first full season as Cleveland's quarterback. Last year, Watson was suspended for 11 games following sexual misconduct and assault allegations from over two dozen women, dating back to his time with the Houston Texans.
The Browns would get on the board on the following drive, as an 11-play drive ended with a 43-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins to cut their deficit to 7-3.
Momentum appeared to be slipping away from the Steelers, as quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a brutal interception to Browns safety Grant Delpit. Luckily for them, that mistake didn't result in points for Cleveland, as Hopkins shanked a 43-yard field goal attempt wide left.
The Steelers got on the board early, and it wasn't from their renowned offense that received praise this summer. Instead, it was a pick-six from Highsmith that gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead.