Former Steelers castaway defends Matt Canada despite all evidence to the contrary
Another horrible Pittsburgh Steelers offensive performance has fans wanting Matt Canada fired. But Kendrick Green thinks that is shortsighted.
By Mark Powell
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green, now with the Houston Texans, thinks some fans are being too hard on Matt Canada.
Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator somehow still has a job, despite being the only team not to record over 400 yards since he was hired in 2021. Canada doesn't have a ton to work with -- especially considering the struggles of Kenny Pickett -- but to absolve the offensive coordinator of any blame is...a little ridiculous.
Yet, that's what Green tried to do, despite being traded by the Steelers this offseason. Green wasn't a fit in Pittsburgh's system, as they played him at several different positions on the offensive line. Heck, they even gave the former Illinois product some snaps at fullback in training camp.
Is Kendrick Green right about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense?
Well, no. In short, Pittsburgh's offense hasn't looked even halfway decent since prior to the 2020 season. Ben Roethlisberger isn't walking through that door, and as talented as some think Pickett may be, we'll never know with a play-caller like Canada making decisons for him.
Handing Canada the keys to Pickett's development was always a bold decision by head coach Mike Tomlin. It hasn't worked out, to say the least, though Tomlin has kept his .500 season streak alive. The Steelers ended last season on a surprising tear, even moving the ball successfully in the ground game. Some late-game comebacks by Pickett gave fans hope he could be their QB of the future, and a homegrown one at that.
But if Pickett continues to struggle, the Pittsburgh's run game cannot carry them offensively, then there's really no point in keeping Canada around. The Steelers invested a first-round selection in Pickett. Canada has done little to help him improve.
There's a reason Green is no longer on this team. Frankly, he doesn't have a better understanding thank you or I.