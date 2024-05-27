Steelers legend lauds Russell Wilson, Justin Fields moves for one huge reason
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason news coverage will be dominated by the team's quarterbacks. Each snap, throw, and scramble in training camp will be closely monitored and dissected to determine which of the team's new quarterbacks is better.
Pittsburgh acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason. Both quarterbacks were low-risk acquisitions on one-year deals, but they also came with their own unique baggage. Wilson, a seasoned veteran with Super Bowl mettle, struggled mightily since he left the familiar confines of Seattle. Fields, on the other hand, has athletic ability but has not displayed the ability to process the field at the professional level.
For Pittsburgh, the decision comes down to experience: Wilson has shown the ability to compete consistently at a high level, while Fields has merely flashed potential. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has already named quarterback Russell Wilson as the starter, but that hasn't stopped fans and media alike from speculating about a potential change of heart.
One of the franchise's all-time greats, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, is excited to watch the battle unfold.
Jerome Bettis believes Steelers will be better due to QB competition
During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bettis expressed his belief that the competition will help both quarterbacks thrive.
“You've got two veteran football players who are saying, ‘Hey, I'm going to be the guy,' and the other guy saying, ‘No, I'm going to be the guy,'" Bettis said. "It's going to create competition on a daily basis. The one thing the Steelers did not have last year was high-level quarterback play. What you have just done is ensured that the one thing you will get, regardless of who is in, is high-level quarterback play, because the other guy is chomping at the bit to get in. You're going to get the best of both of these guys. Whoever is in, they're going to give you 110 percent."
Essentially, Bettis believes that iron will sharpen iron. The proverb works in theory, but the locker room dynamic between Wilson and Fields could prove to be unpredictable and volatile.
The Chicago Bears carried veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles as mentors for Fields during his rookie season, but recent reports have suggested that Fields may not have been that willing to learn. NFL writer Tyler Dunne called Fields' relationship with Foles "toxic as hell," while former Bears director of player personnel Josh Lucas said the quarterback room was "not cohesive at all."
Fields may have matured since then. If he hasn't, his relationship with Wilson could sour rather quickly.
Both quarterbacks have dealt with quarterback competition at some points in their football careers, but they have largely been unchallenged for the past several seasons. With the backup quarterback lurking over the starter's shoulder and a home crowd that will begin calling for a change after one mistake, it can be easy for the starting quarterback to become conservative to avoid getting benched.
Still, Wilson and Fields are both professional quarterbacks, and handling that pressure is part of the job. For the all-time greats like Joe Montana and Tom Brady, the pressure of getting benched only elevated their performance.
“The team is going to benefit ultimately,” Bettis continued. “Down the stretch, we got a murderer's row of teams we got to play in our division, last part of the season. Having two quarterbacks is going to prove beneficial. ... I do believe this enables this team to have a chance to get back to the playoffs and a really good chance to go further.”
If Wilson and Fields can handle the pressure and elevate each other's game, then Bettis may be proven right about Pittsburgh's chances to win their first playoff game since the 2016 NFL season.