Steelers: Minkah Fitzpatrick goes down with non-contact injury vs Jaguars
One of the worst sights for Steelers fans is Minkah Fitzpatrick down. He fell to the ground in a non-contact situation Sunday, here's the latest.
By Josh Wilson
Optimistic that the Steelers could extend a winning streak to three on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team got hit with a bad development early on.
In the first quarter against Jacksonville, Pittsburgh Steelers secondary defender Minkah Fitzpatrick went down on the field with a non-contact injury.
Here's a video of the incident:
Minkah runs toward his receiver but starts to limp and grab at the back of his leg before heading down on the field and ultimately collapsing to the ground.
Minkah Fitzpatrick injury update on Sunday, Oct. 29
UPDATE: 10/29 1:55 p.m.: Minkah Fitzpatrick was downgraded from doubtful to out of Sunday's game. He will not return.
Steelers fans are hoping the All-Pro Safety's plummet to the field will wind up being nothing, but non-contact injuries sending players to the field are rarely good. Weather in the area created slippery conditions Sunday, so it's possible he may have just pulled something while slipping, but Fitpatrick remained down for a bit after the play.
Shortly after, the team reported Fitzpatrick has a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return, which means an update after the game is the earliest we'll hear anything meaningful if he doesn't re-enter the game at some point.
Even if the injury proves to be something as minor as cramping, it might be wise to just let Fitzpatrick rest this one out after the early injury scare. He already has 52 tackles this year. Last season he posted six interceptions, but has yet to nab one this year. He grades 59.3 in coverage per PFF so far in 2023.