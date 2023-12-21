Steelers RB Jaylen Warren puts George Pickens on blast for lack of effort
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren commented on George Pickens' latest on-field mishap.
George Pickens is back under the microscope after the Pittsburgh Steelers' top wideout missed an obvious block during Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Jaylen Warren was tackled within yards of the goal line as a result.
It kept points off the board, but more importantly, it cast further doubt upon Pickens' commitment to winning football games in Pittsburgh. The former second-round pick continues to receive WR1 billing and the full support of his coaching staff, but Pickens has muddied the waters of his NFL future with bone-headed, unforced errors.
After the game, Pickens told reporters he was trying to avoid a 'Tank Dell situation.' The Houston Texans' rookie wideout recently injured his ankle when it was pinned underneath a pile-up at the goal line. Notably, Pickens was in a far less trafficked area of the field. And, let's be frank, football is a game of risk. One can't blame Pickens for thinking about his health, but that excuse won't carry much weight with coaches or fans if it impedes his ability to perform basic duties on the field.
This isn't the first incident for Pickens either. Not more than two weeks ago, Pickens came under fire for half-running routes during a loss to the New England Patriots. He was also visibly upset on the sideline during that game, which brought him back into the limelight after a mid-season Instagram posted that read "free me."
When asked about Pickens' waning effort, Steelers RB Jaylen Warren kept his response appropriately measured, but he essentially admitted that he would have performed where Pickens did not.
"I see where he’s coming from,” Warren told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It is what it is. At the end of the day, he was doing what he thought was best for him. Some people play the game differently. If I was in that position I would have blocked for him. But we play differently, so..."
Jaylen Warren throws shade at George Pickens after missed block in Steelers-Colts
It's clear frustration with Pickens in mounting within the Steelers organization. Mike Tomlin drew comparisons to Antonio Brown, which isn't the best sign. The 22-year-old still has time to turn his season and his career around, but letting unhappiness with the offense so severely impact his effort is going to tarnish his reputation — potentially permanently.
Warren has become a fan favorite with his physical, no-nonsense running style and consistent dirty work. He's one of the few bright spots in an otherwise depressing offense. Warren is plainly trying to avoid directly criticizing Pickens' effort, but he can't help but state the obvious. Most players would make the simple, consequential block Pickens missed. It's a basic function of football. Pickens could have cleared a path to the end zone and Pittsburgh points. Instead, he ball-watched and leapt out of the way.
The Steelers are currently 7-7, one game behind the second and third-place teams in the AFC Wild Card hunt and 10th overall in the conference. It's do-or-die time. Next Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals could go a long way toward determining which AFC North team, if any, gets to join the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round.
Pickens has a lot to prove at this point. He's an undeniable talent, with 52 receptions for 814 yards and three touchdowns on the season. That said, talent isn't everything, and Pickens runs the risk of diminishing his role and his future prospects if his effort problems persist.