Steelers Rumors: Aaron Donald rumors, T.J. Watt injury, receiver workouts
Steelers Rumors: Keke Coutee and Dazz Newsome work out with Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense ranks near the bottom of the NFL in every major category. There are several viable sources of blame — Matt Canada's incompetence, Kenny Pickett's youthful inefficiency, a dirt poor run game, a broken collection of receivers — but one thing is clear. Something has to change.
Every roster spot matters, and it's clear the front office has a desire to boost a dire offense. The Steelers held workouts for two free agent wide receivers during the buy week, bringing Keke Coutee and Dazz Newsome in for a look-see.
Coutee, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has caught 85 of 119 targets in his career for 966 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 11.4 yards per catch. Newsome, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has two receptions and 23 yards to his name.
Experience isn't the only determining factor, but Coutee is far more established in the NFL. If Pittsburgh is looking for a proven difference-maker to bolster a lousy WR room, Coutee feels like the safer bet.
Even with Diontae Johnson due back Sunday, every Steelers receiver not named George Pickens has underwhelmed. It certainly feels like Pickett would benefit from another viable set of hands to throw to. Pittsburgh needs foundational changes to their offensive scheme to make real progress, but the Steelers are 3-2 despite the offense's general malaise. As long as the defense keeps stringing together stops, slight improvement could keep Pittsburgh in the AFC North mix.