Steelers Rumors: Aaron Donald rumors, T.J. Watt injury, receiver workouts
- Steelers work out WRs Keke Coutee and Dazz Newsome
- T.J. Watt injures his heel at practice
- Update on Aaron Donald's Steelers interest
Aaron Donald was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He also played his college ball at Pitt. It's only reasonable for fans to pine for a professional reunion. Donald has put together a historic, Super Bowl-winning career with the Los Angeles Rams, but his contract expires at the end of next season and the Rams are no longer the perennial contender of old.
Could Donald make the trek back home?
Well... probably not. It would appear Donald does not share the fanbase's interest in him returning to the City of Bridges.
"Not really," he told reporters when asked if he could picture himself retiring a Steeler. "I never thought of it. I never thought about it, nah, no."
Donald later admitted to being a Steelers fan, and he even said he still checks in on the team's success. Obviously, any such loyalties will get pushed to the side when the Rams face Pittsburgh on Sunday, but the connection between Donald and his hometown team will never break.
In six games this season, the 32-year-old Donald has 25 tackes, eight QB hits, and 2.5 sacks. He's still a major impact player, even if his days as the undisputed top defender in the NFL are done. The Steelers would love to have him, no doubt — just imagine Donald and Watt wreaking havoc in the trenches — but a hometown reunion feels like a Pittsburgh pipe dream, not a realistic outcome.