Steelers Rumors: Devin Bush fails again, why Kevin Dotson was traded, RB battle ends
Former Steelers LB Devin Bush is on the chopping block again. There's a reason why Kevin Dotson was traded. Steelers RB battle is over.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Pittsburgh's running back battle is over for now
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back battle has come to an end for now, as Najee Harris will maintain his starting role, but perhaps give way to Jaylen Warren in some capacity. Harris's job was never really in question. However, Warren impressed last season and in training camp, leaving some to wonder if the NC State product will receive more carries this coming year.
Harris is the better bruiser. He can make plays as the everydown back, and does offer some production in the passing game. Najee averages under four yards per carry on his career, which is the only major knock against him. Some of that can be blamed on poor offensive line play, but one can also point to Harris's hesitation and vision as a reason why he's struggled at times. Warren, meanwhile, averages over four yards per touch and is an explosive runner out of the backfield.
Thankfully for Pittsburgh, they don't have to choose one or the other. Harris and Warren are both still on their rookie contracts. As SB Nation's Behind the Steel Curtain noted, the Steelers don't necessarily have to choose one player or the other:
"The emergence of Jaylen Warren has led many to question if he may be better than Najee Harris. Warren’s per carry averages are certainly higher, and on film, it definitely looks like he’s better at certain things anyway. However, there are also things Harris is better at, and the situational context of Harris’ runs is different than Warren’s. That’s not to say that Warrenisn’tbetter than Harris (or that he is). It’s to point out that it’s a tough question to definitively answer, and is probably actually missing the main issue in this situation."
Having too many running backs is a good problem, especially for a team with a young QB like Kenny Pickett. Expect Pittsburgh to rely heavily on both players early this season.