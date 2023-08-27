Steelers Rumors: Kenny Pickett hyperbole, trade candidate, surprise cut decision
- Uncertainty about Tanner Muse's place on 53-man roster
- Zach Gentry emerges as possible trade candidate
- Kenny Pickett earns extreme praise
Steelers Rumors: Zach Gentry is a potential trade candidate
Zach Gentry has carved out a role with the Steelers over the last four years as a competent blocking tight end with modest success in the passing game. Last season, he posted 19 receptions (on 23 targets) for 132 yards. He has not reached the end zone in 40 NFL games.
Gentry ultimately appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers (including 13 starts), but his future is murkier than ever after the Steelers used a third-round pick on UGA tight end Darnell Washington. Washington is absolutely massive, all of 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. He's a capable blocker in his own right, but he's also a more explosive playmaker due to his unique physicality in the open field.
With Washington earning first-team reps in camp, not to mention established vets like Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward taking priority, it's not difficult to see why Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow pegs Gentry as a potential trade candidate.
"Pittsburgh will keep four tight ends as it currently stands, but Zach Gentry feels like the odd man in the room," writes Farabaugh. "At this point, he probably is one of the gameday inactives with Washington playing with the first-team a significant amount of snaps already."
The Steelers will probably begin the season with Gentry as a third or fourth-string tight end in a much smaller role than last season. Washington looks the part of a professional tight end after falling further than expected on draft night.
That said, keep your eye on a potential trade market for Gentry. Teams in need of a blocking tight end could dial up the Steelers.