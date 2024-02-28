Steelers rumors: Mason Rudolph reunion answered, Damar Hamlin speaks on joining team, LB signed
- Steelers have added a linebacker for training camp
- Damar Hamlin continues to advocate for a signing with his hometown team, just not yet
- Mason Rudolph rumors are bubbling
By Josh Wilson
Steelers add LB
In some pre-draft and pre-free agency news cycle fodder: The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Jeremiah Moon to a one-year deal to compete with the team for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp, according to his agent, as first reported by Steelers Depot. Moon was a rookie last season with the Ravens.
Moon is a low-risk add (the Steelers actually picked him up off waivers ahead of the 2023 playoffs, though he did not play in the Wild Card round, as the signing happened after) and technically a move that was in the process for a while. Steelers Depot notes that while he was plucked off waivers by the Steelers during the postseason, the move couldn't be made official until the Monday after the Super Bowl.
This signing then, occured in a non-traditional way. Depot explains he was an exclusive rights player who, if the Steelers opted to tender him, which they did, means Moon needs to agree to the deal or sit out the year.
Since Moon is oscillating between being an early-out from the league player or finding a chance to break into a roster to get a multi-year deal, he needs every opportunity he can possibly get. A year off would be detrimental to his relevancy in the league and chances of sticking. He was an undrafted rookie.
Moon played eight games in his rookie year with Baltimore, starting one, achieving 12 combined tackles, one for loss. Moon graded 60.8 via Pro Football Focus last year, and could be a diamond in the rough for Pittsburgh if they can find opportunity for him and if he takes advantage of it.