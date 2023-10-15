Steelers Rumors: Pittsburgh trade candidate, NFL fines T.J. Watt, Cousins buzz
- Steelers' Mason Rudolph named as deadline trade candidate
- NFL fines T.J. Watt for infractions vs. Ravens
- Bold Steelers-Kirk Cousins trade statement
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt fined $25K for violations vs. Ravens
The Steelers pulled off their best win of the young season last Sunday in a stunning 17-10 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The game ended on a Lamar Jackson fumble, which Steelers superstar T.J. Watt scooped up to seal the deal.
Watt played through a gnarly finger injury to deliver two tackles and two sacks, along with the fumble recovery. It was a game to celebrate for Watt and the Steelers, but it came with repercussions. The league fined Watt roughly $25K for two violations of league rules — unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.
Watt's pockets will be hurting, but only so much. He's due $29.3 million this season, so it's a drop in the bucket. If Watt could do it all over, he would probably take his helmet off again.
The Flowers hit is less defensible, obviously, but there's no reason to believe Watt's intentions were malicious. Football is a dangerous sport and dangerous plays happen.
Watt and the Steelers are on a buy in Week 6, so Watt has time to rest his mangled hand and get his finances in order. Pittsburgh returns next Sunday, Oct. 22, for a road battle with the Los Angeles Rams. That should be a thrilling battle of mediocre teams with diametrically opposed strengths.