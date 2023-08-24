Steelers Rumors: Surprise cut, Colin Cowherd hate, preseason star
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Could a surprising player be the next cut? Colin Cowherd throws old water on Kenny Pickett hype. Another preseason star emerges.
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Tanner Muse named team's 'most impressive backup' in Week 2 of preseason
Speaking of elite Steelers defense, linebacker Tanner Muse has turned into a welcome surprise in 2023. The ex-Seahawks player thrived on special teams in his three-year NFL career, and for the most part, that's where he'll be expected to contribute in Pittsburgh.
But the Steelers' second preseason game against the Bills saw him take more snaps as a linebacker, and many were left impressed by Muse's coverage and overall defensive play.
PFF's Zoltan Buday called Muse the Steelers' most impressive backup and gave him a 90.4 grade for that game. Muse allowed just one catch for seven yards on 18 coverage snaps.
One of Muse's highlights included a key pass break-up in the fourth quarter, and the Clemson product also logged a massive run stop and fumble recovery.
In 2023, the Steelers should feel plenty comfortable about their current inside linebacker unit with Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, and others. Should that unit suffer an injury or two, Muse may live up to his name as the team's "most impressive backup" and keep the defense competitive this upcoming season.