Steelers Rumors: Surprise trade, Minkah sends message, Head Coach Matt Canada?
In today's Pittsburgh Steelers rumors, shocking trade candidates are revealed, Minkah Fitzpatrick makes a statement, and Matt Canada gets head coaching buzz.
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Introducing Minkah Fitzpatrick's new persona, The Perfectionist
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick just proved why he wasn't just an All-Pro safety. He's also an exceptional team leader.
As first reported by ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Fitzpatrick made a small but meaningful gesture in the days leading up to the Steelers' season opener against the 49ers. Weary of seeing his teammates walk over the Steelers' logo on the floor of the locker room, the safety went to Pittsburgh's equipment staff, ordered stanchions, and had the logo roped off.
It certainly gives the Steelers logo a sense of royalty about it.
Fitzpatrick said of his actions: "I'm very, very big on the details. I think that something as small as keeping our logo clean, it's simple, but it means a lot at the end of the day."
One has to ask... Why did the Steelers put their logo on the floor in the first place? Doing so just asks people to tread upon it, regardless of intent.
Still, Fitzpatrick sent a very clear message to his teammates ahead of a pivotal 2023 campaign: Respect the name. Remember who you play for.
Fitzpatrick recorded a career-high six interceptions in 2022 and received Defensive Player of the Year consideration. If he pays as much attention to opposing wide receivers as much as he did to the logo, he's got another All-Pro season coming for him.
Side note: the Steelers' logo on the football field is not and cannot be roped off, so Fitzpatrick's actions could give his AFC North rivals a perfect taunting opportunity. Roquan Smith's ready to run all over those red, blue, and yellow stars...