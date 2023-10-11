Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt injury, WR returning, Jaylen Warren coup
- Diontae Johnson will play after Steelers' buy week
- Jaylen Warren deserves more touches
- T.J. Watt playing through gnarly finger injury
Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson says 'I'll play' after bye week
The Pittsburgh Steelers' stagnant offense has been pinned on several deserving blame candidates, from Matt Canada to Kenny Pickett. But, injuries play a factor too, especially when the team's top wideout has been sidelined for three weeks with a nagging hamstring injury.
Diontae Johnson hasn't seen the field since the Steelers' Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but the 27-year-old is ramping up with his sights set on a Week 7 return. The Steelers are currently on their buy week, with their return to action coming on Oct. 22 when the Los Angeles Rams play host.
"Hell yeah, I'm coming back," Johnson told Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I've been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. Today was one of those days to see how far I've come along. Everything looked great out there to them. I feel completely great and healthy. I would say I'm ready for Monday when we come back to start getting back to work."
Johnson, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021, is in his fifth season with the Steelers. His numbers dipped slightly in 2022 due to a number of factors — QB change, coaching, the unknowable forces at work in the universe — but he still managed 86 catches on 147 targets for 882 yards. His iffy catch rate and zero touchdowns were points of concern, but there's no denying Johnson's value to the offense.
Pittsburgh has been unable to seriously move the ball down the field for the majority of the 2023 season. Johnson won't solve every problem, but he will alleviate the attention on other top pass-catchers like George Pickens while giving Pickett another familiar face to throw to. The Steelers will welcome him back with open arms.