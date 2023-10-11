Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt injury, WR returning, Jaylen Warren coup
- Diontae Johnson will play after Steelers' buy week
- Jaylen Warren deserves more touches
- T.J. Watt playing through gnarly finger injury
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt injures finger against Ravens
T.J. Watt is the Steelers' best player. He's the lifeblood of a very good defense and he's arguably the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year in the AFC. The 28-year-old linebacker is already responsible for eight sacks, 15 tackles, 15 QB hits, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.
He grabbed two of those sacks and a fumble recovery in the Steelers' impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, bringing Pittsburgh into a first-place tie in the division. The game ended with Watt scooping up the football and parading the Steelers' defense to an end zone photo op.
The Steelers would not be remotely as competitive without Watt anchoring the defense, which is why fans were understandably concerned when news of ligament damage surfaced on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Pittsburgh faithful, Watt is a tough dude and he has no intention of missing games unless it is absolutely necessary.
Watt dislocated a finger and tore "several" ligaments in Sunday's game. He popped the finger back in, kept playing, and now plans to being ready for the Steelers' Week 7 bout with the Rams. That's such a credit to Watt and a perfect encapsulation of him as a player and a person. He's competitive to the point of absurdity. No human in their right mind would continue playing football through such a gnarly injury, but Watt is a different beast.
If the Steelers can mount a competitive season despite the absolute crap-show happening on offense, Watt and his busted fingers will be a huge reason why.