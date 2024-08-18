Steelers rookie getting thrown to the fire early due to significant o-line injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers aggressively looked to improve their offense this offseason. They went out and brought in a new offensive coordinator with proven NFL success in Arthur Smith. They also added quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in place of Kenny Pickett.
Beyond the obvious, they used the 2024 NFL Draft to pursue offensively lineman. Both of their top two picks and three of their top five draft picks were offensive lineman. Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick were the top three lineman that Pittsburgh selected and they're likely going to rely on these three to help anchor the offensive line for the next five years.
They're all three listed as second string lineman as of now, with Fautanu recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier on in the preseason.
Now, Zach Frazier will look to get his opportunity to show what he's capable of following an unfortunate injury to the Steelers starting center.
Steelers rookie Zach Frazier starts preseason game following injury to starter
Frazier got the start at center over Nate Herbig due to Herbig missing the contest with a shoulder injury. The injury is reportedly quite significant, and it could keep Herbig out for the season. It's an unfortunate injury for the Steelers, but it's Frazier's opportunity to show that he belongs in the starting lineup.
Frazier was a highly-touted prospect in the draft, known for his tenacity and aggressiveness. He has the talent and the ability to takeover as the Steelers franchise center. For years, Pittsburgh trusted Maurkice Pouncy as the center and anchor of their line. Now, they could look to Frazier to take over that role for the next decade.
Steelers insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette speculated that Frazier will start at center for the Steelers following this injury. He also tossed the idea of another rookie joining him on the starting line.
"It also means the Steelers could begin the regular season with two rookie starters on the offensive line. Troy Fautanu, the team’s No. 1 pick, was being elevated to starting right tackle until he injured his knee in the preseason opener."
The Steelers offensive line is incredibly young. Beyond just these three rookies, Broderick Jones is just 23 years old and looks to help anchor the line for the next decade as well.
The offense in Pittsburgh has completely turned around this offseason. Now, they just need the quarterback play to back it up and send this team to the top of the AFC North.