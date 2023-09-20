Stephen A. Smith blames Chicago Bears organization for Justin Fields' issues
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says the Chicago Bears organization is to blame for Justin Fields' early season struggles. He's not wrong.
Normally, when Stephen A. Smith makes a comment, it comes across as blasphemous. That's not the case when he spoke about the Chicago Bears and QB Justin Fields.
On First Take, Smith went out and said that though Fields' struggles are to be taken seriously, the Chicago Bears as an organization needs to be looked at. For once, Mr. Smith is absolutely correct in saying what he said.
Stephen A. Smith spoke the truth about the Chicago Bears and, unfortunately, Justin Fields
The Bears are a national atrocity, at least when it comes to developing quarterbacks, or anything for that matter. Let's just call it what it is. Justin Fields has been awful in the NFL. A horrific winning percentage, and the Bears are just disgraceful.
It doesn't take Stephen A. to tell everyone what they already know. This organization simply cannot get it done. The defense is a mess, and having a defensive-minded head coach in today's NFL is not exactly the way to go. Offensively, the play calling is so predictable that it's either an HB Dive or a screen play. No real creativity.
The organization may be in a rebuild, but it is entirely plausible that no matter who comes in, nothing is going to change. Maybe, just maybe, the Chicago Bears are doomed to fail, and not even Justin Fields can come save the day. The team is 0-2, but they might as well be 0-1922.