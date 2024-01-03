Steve Kerr's message helping Klay Thompson turn his season around
After struggling to start the season, Klay Thompson has started to play like he has accepted his role. How much did a message from Steve Kerr help?
After scoring 15 points on efficient shooting in the Warriors' win against the Magic, Klay Thompson told Anthony Slater of The Athletic and other reporters that Steve Kerr spoke to him about being "a better mentor and enjoying the last chapter of his career." Thompson also mentioned that the coach told him to not focus on his stats or performance and to focus more on his effects on the young guys.
Quite bluntly, this is the best piece of basketball-related advice that a coach could give to Thompson at this point in his career. The former All-NBA player isn't the same after suffering ACL and Achilles injuries in consecutive years. His days with the Warriors might be numbered as the two parties seemed far apart on a potential extension.
Being a good presence on the bench might be the best way for him to maximize his earnings while staying with the Warriors for his entire career. At the very least, it will most likely help the player enjoy the rest of his career a lot more. With this new attitude, Thompson might be able to keep himself in Golden State.
Is Klay Thompson a lock to stay with the Warriors?
If Klay Thompson can accept that he is closer to a high-level role player than an All-Star at this point in his career, he is much more likely to stay with the Warriors long-term. Of course, that may also mean accepting being paid like one. But if he's flexible on an extension, it's hard to imagine a world where the former All-NBA isn't able to ride off into the basketball sunset with his fellow splash brother, Stephen Curry.
Draymond Green will probably rejoin the team at some point in the near future and this memorable Warriors core will get a chance to add another championship to their legacy.