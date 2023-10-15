STL Cardinals rumors: Yadi's return, Montgomery competition, Eduardo Rodriguez interest
- St. Louis Cardinals-Yadier Molina reunion could be looming
- Another team on the prowl for Jordan Montgomery
- Eduardo Rodriguez poses as a tantalizing free agent target
By Kristen Wong
Cardinals rumors: Yadier Molina could return to St. Louis
The Cardinals could soon bring back famed star catcher Yadier Molina to St. Louis in some capacity, according to recent rumors. Fox 2 Now reported that Yadi and the Cards have discussed the idea of him returning to the team as a member of the coaching staff; it's not immediately clear how serious those talks are.
Molina spent nearly two decades in St. Louis and would serve as a huge boost to morale after the Cards' disappointing 2023 season. While Oli Marmol isn't letting go of the reins of the team yet, Molina's hire may at least put some pressure on the manager to produce results in the near future.
It makes sense for Molina to start out at the bottom run as a pitching coach; he's been lauded throughout his career for his intangibles in working with pitchers, as Redbird Rants' J.T. Buchheit writes.
And Molina could also help Willson Contreras find his footing after a shaky first year in St. Louis. The two-time champion and 10-time All Star would bring a wealth of experience to the Cardinals franchise, and it helps that he's beloved in St. Louis as well.