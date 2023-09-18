STL Cardinals Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Wainwright chase, falling prospect
The Cardinals could be pursuing Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason to replace long-time Cardinal Adam Wainwright, who is chasing this career milestone.
STL Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright's final chase for 200 wins
Adam Wainwright has decided to retire after the 2023 season. With only a few games left in this campaign, Wainwright needs just one more win to secure the elusive 200th game of his long-tenured career.
After starting the season with a 3-1 record and getting to 198 wins, Wainwright went on to pitch 11 straight games without a win, dropping his record to a saddening 3-11. On Sept. 12, he was able to finally secure No. 199 after beating the Baltimore Orioles, throwing five innings and giving up two runs with the team winning 5-2.
Now comes the final countdown -- and a race against the calendar -- to his 200th career win.
According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, Wainwright might only have three starts left, Monday, Sept. 18 versus the Milwaukee Brewers, then potentially on the 22nd versus the San Diego Padres, and finally the 29th versus the Cincinnati Reds.
Two of these opponents are still in the midst of a playoff run, which could lead to hard games, but if anyone can do it, it is Adam Wainwright. And every Cardinals fan wants to see the franchise legend hit that milestone.