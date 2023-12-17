Sunday Night Football Sleeper: $100 Bonus + Best Ravens vs. Jags Picks
We have a fun matchup featuring two of the top teams in the AFC tonight for Sunday Night Football, and that means there’s plenty of awesome players that you can pick at Sleeper Picks!
You can pick players in tonight’s game to have ‘more’ or ‘less’ than their projected stat line, winning cash prizes if you’re right!
Sunday Night Football Week 15 Sleeper Picks
Now let’s get into our best picks for Ravens vs. Jaguars tonight:
Lamar Jackson More Than 213.5 Passing Yards
Jackson hasn’t been known for his gaudy passing numbers, but this number is low and Jacksonville has been giving up tons of passing yards this season.
He’s had 214+ passing yards in seven games this season, including three of the past four. The Jaguars are allowing 265.2 passing yards per game (31st in NFL) and have given up 214+ passing yards in 10 of 13 games this season.
Many games it’s been MUCH more than 214 passing yards, including 300-plus yard performances from: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Gardner Minshew, Derek Carr, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco!
Jackson and the Ravens don’t typically throw as much as those other teams, but Jacksonville is allowing just 92.2 yards per game (4th in NFL), and could force Baltimore to throw more often.
If the Jaguars can put up anything close to their average of 24 points per game, Jackson should have more than enough chances to reach this mark.
Travis Etienne More Than 22.5 Receiving Yards
Etienne’s effectiveness on the ground has fallen off during an injury-riddled season, but he’s been as steady as ever in the passing game.
He’s had 23+ receiving yards in nine games this season, including seven of his past nine. His 8.7 yards per catch this season have been a big help, as he’s averaging only 4.3 targets per game.
If the Jaguars are trailing in this game (3.5-point underdogs), they’ll likely have to lean into the pass in the later parts of the game.
Zay Jones More Than 3.5 Receptions
I can’t make heads or tails of why this line is so low, except maybe that there could be poor weather. But STILL!
Jones has absolutely stepped up in the absence of Christian Kirk and Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been shy about going his way.
He’s racked up 22 targets in the past two weeks alone and has had 4+ receptions in three of his past four games. Of course, the Ravens defense is one of the best in the NFL, but star safety Kyle Hamilton was limited in practice this week with a knee injury.
Jones hitting over 3.5 receptions has -160 odds at DraftKings, giving it strong value.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.